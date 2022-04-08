Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Bulls

Can the Hornets cover the spread?
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bulls -2

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Bulls have hit a snag over the last month or so and are currently on a four-game losing skid. This game means more for the Hornets given the Bulls are locked into the playoffs. This season, Charlotte has not been very good in the second leg of back-to-backs, but I'm going against the trend tonight. Lean toward the Hornets.

Over/Under: 228

1 star play on the over: The Hornets held the Magic to 101 points last night, but I wouldn't put much weight into that. It's the Magic. Charlotte has not played well on the defensive end of late and the Bulls are in the top three in shooting percentage. Not a confident play by any means but the over is worth a look.

