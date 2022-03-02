Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Cavaliers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Although the Hornets are struggling, the Cavaliers haven't had things easy lately either losing four of the last five games. The Cavs are a little shorthanded in the backcourt, so I think this is a game that Charlotte can steal as long as they don't shoot 25% from three. Take the points and sprinkle a little on the Hornets moneyline.

Over/Under: 218.5

1 Star play on the under: Cleveland has one of the better defenses in the NBA and with Darius Garland questionable and Rajon Rondo/Caris LaVert both out, I see points coming at a premium. I don't want anything to do with the over in this game. It's either under or pass for me.

