Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Cavaliers

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Cavaliers  -3.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Although the Hornets are struggling, the Cavaliers haven't had things easy lately either losing four of the last five games. The Cavs are a little shorthanded in the backcourt, so I think this is a game that Charlotte can steal as long as they don't shoot 25% from three. Take the points and sprinkle a little on the Hornets moneyline. 

Over/Under: 218.5

1 Star play on the under: Cleveland has one of the better defenses in the NBA and with Darius Garland questionable and Rajon Rondo/Caris LaVert both out, I see points coming at a premium. I don't want anything to do with the over in this game. It's either under or pass for me. 

