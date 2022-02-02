Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Celtics -5.5

1 Star play on the Celtics covering: The Celtics are 9-4 in their last 13 games which includes a 30-point win over the Miami Heat just two nights ago. Kelly Oubre Jr. is probable for tonight's game but I wouldn't expect much out of him. Gordon Hayward won't be available again and his absence has affected the team's performance over the last two years. Boston will be at full strength, so I'm going to lay the points and take the Celtics tonight.

Over/Under: 225.5

2 Star play on the under: The Hornets are hoping to get back on track after a miserable shooting night on Sunday against the Clippers where they shot just 32% from the field. Unfortunately, they are going up against the league's 4th-best defense which doesn't bode well when you don't have Hayward who can make mid-range jumpers consistently. If the game is played at Boston's pace, this should stay under with ease.

