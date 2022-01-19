Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Celtics -4.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Earlier in the week, I felt the Hornets were in danger of getting swept on this brief, two-game roadtrip. On Monday, they played exceptionally well on the defensive end and beat the Knicks by 10 in the Garden without LaMelo Ball (non-COVID illness) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (H&S protocols). Oubre is questionable for tonight's game and I would imagine that Ball is in the same category. Since we don't know their status as of 10 o'clock this morning, I'm only making this a one star play on the Hornets. If I had more information on them, I would make this a much stronger play on Charlotte.

Over/Under: 220.5

2 Star play on the under: I can't believe it. I'm going under again. What is this? Is this like the fourth straight under I've picked for a Hornets game? James Borrego's guys have placed a value on that end of the floor over the past two weeks and it has shown in the final stat sheet on a nightly basis. This seems like a game that will be played in the 90s. Lean to the under.

