Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Celtics -4.5
1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Earlier in the week, I felt the Hornets were in danger of getting swept on this brief, two-game roadtrip. On Monday, they played exceptionally well on the defensive end and beat the Knicks by 10 in the Garden without LaMelo Ball (non-COVID illness) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (H&S protocols). Oubre is questionable for tonight's game and I would imagine that Ball is in the same category. Since we don't know their status as of 10 o'clock this morning, I'm only making this a one star play on the Hornets. If I had more information on them, I would make this a much stronger play on Charlotte.
Over/Under: 220.5
2 Star play on the under: I can't believe it. I'm going under again. What is this? Is this like the fourth straight under I've picked for a Hornets game? James Borrego's guys have placed a value on that end of the floor over the past two weeks and it has shown in the final stat sheet on a nightly basis. This seems like a game that will be played in the 90s. Lean to the under.
