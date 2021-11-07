Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Clippers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Clippers -6

1 Star play on the Clippers covering: The Hornets are searching for answers right now and haven't had any luck. To say the slow starts are becoming problematic for this young group would be an understatement. Through the first two games of this five-game road trip, the Panthers haven't shot the ball efficiently, continuing to jack up tough shots. That's not going to cut it against this Clippers team. I'll side with L.A. here.

Over/Under: 224.5

1 Star play on the under: Sacramento shot the lights out of the gym on Friday night. I don't expect the Clippers to make 19 threes in this game, so I'm going to lean toward the under here. Los Angeles is a strong defensive team that has held opponents to an average of 97 points per game over the last six games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_