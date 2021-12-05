Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Hawks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hawks -7

3 Star play on the Hawks covering: There's a good possibility that the Hornets get blown out on Sunday evening unless Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr put up monster numbers. Not having LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels out of the lineup is going to be hard for this young Charlotte team to handle. That's three starters and a very valuable bench piece. If I'm playing, I'm laying.

Over/Under: 220.5

3 Star play on the under: The same can be said about the total. Without the scoring of Ball and Rozier, I don't know how this thing can cross the over. I would side with the over but it is a relatively low total, so be cautious of that.

