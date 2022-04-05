Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Heat -5.5
2 Star play on the Heat: Miami wants to clinch the No. 1 seed as early as they can so they give its starters a little bit of rest before the start of the playoffs. Charlotte has had a hard time figuring out this tenacious Miami defense in the previous three meetings and I doubt they find the solution tonight while they're trying to figure out their rotations again with Gordon Hayward healthy.
Over/Under: 224.5
1 Star play on the over: As good as Miami's defense has been all year, you would think the under would be the play. Nope. This season, the over has cashed in 46 of Miami's games, including six of the last nine. Miami will do most of the legwork, but I see this just barely sneaking over.
