    December 20, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Jazz

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Jazz -12.5

    1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I know it's hard to back the Hornets after the past two games but it seems like they are due to have a good shooting night. Defensively, this is yet another tough matchup dealing with the inside out game of Rudy Gobert and Davion Mitchell. Those guys are going to do their thing on the offensive end but if the Hornets can heat up from three, Kelly Oubre Jr in particular, they'll cover the number. 

    Over/Under: 237.5

    1 Star play on the under: The total has gone over in ten of the last twelve games for Charlotte and eleven of the last fifteen for Utah. The Hornets are the worst defensive team in the league and as I mentioned, they're due to have an efficient night shooting the ball. I'd lean over here but I would stay away from it. In fact, I'd stay away from this game completely.

