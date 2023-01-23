Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Jazz

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Jazz -7.5

2 Star play on the Hornets: For whatever reason, the Hornets have played much better on the road this season with a 13-10-3 record ATS compared to a 6-15 ATS record at home. Charlotte might be gaining some confidence after having won the last two games over Houston and Atlanta. I'll take the points here.

Over/Under: 237.5

1 Star play on the under: This might be a bit of a risk considering the OVER has been the play for these two teams of late. However, LaMelo Ball is questionable and if he does play, he won't be 100%. Gordon Hayward is only in his second game back. And I don't see Terry Rozier shooting the nets off once again. Both teams rank in the top 11 in pace which doesn't help, but I think this number is a scoatch too high.

My picks for the season

ATS: 13-10 (54%)

O/U: 15-8 (63%)

Overall: 28-18 (61%)

