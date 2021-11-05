Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Kings

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kings -1.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Turnovers have really plagued the Hornets in this mini two-game skid. They have eight 1st quarter turnovers against Boston (many unforced) and seven 3rd quarter turnovers against Golden State, once again, many unforced. For the Hornets to be a true playoff contender, they have to start taking better care of the basketball. When they do, they're a tough team to beat. The Kings force a turnover on 12.4% of possessions which ranks 25th in the league. This seems like a good spot for Charlotte to cure those turnover woes and get back in the win column.

Over/Under: 226

1 Star play on the over: After a rough night shooting the ball on Wednesday, I see the Hornets getting back on track, especially from three. Charlotte shot just 27% from beyond the arc against the Warriors but a lot of those shots were forced/rushed. I'm looking for a more efficient offense in this one with improved ball security. Lean over.

