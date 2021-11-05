Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Kings

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Kings -1.5

    1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Turnovers have really plagued the Hornets in this mini two-game skid. They have eight 1st quarter turnovers against Boston (many unforced) and seven 3rd quarter turnovers against Golden State, once again, many unforced. For the Hornets to be a true playoff contender, they have to start taking better care of the basketball. When they do, they're a tough team to beat. The Kings force a turnover on 12.4% of possessions which ranks 25th in the league. This seems like a good spot for Charlotte to cure those turnover woes and get back in the win column.

    Over/Under: 226

    1 Star play on the over: After a rough night shooting the ball on Wednesday, I see the Hornets getting back on track, especially from three. Charlotte shot just 27% from beyond the arc against the Warriors but a lot of those shots were forced/rushed. I'm looking for a more efficient offense in this one with improved ball security. Lean over. 

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Kings

