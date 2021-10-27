Spread & Over Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -5.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: I honestly don't see this game being much of a contest. Charlotte is clearly the better team and they have depth - something Orlando lacks. The Magic have some talented young guards but they need some help. I've got the Hornets winning and covering this 5.5-point spread fairly comfortably.

Over/Under: 216.5

1 Star play on the under: Believe it or not, I have the total right at 216 so I don't have a real strong play on this total. Orlando has really struggled shooting the ball early on in the season and I expect Charlotte's defense to play how they did against Brooklyn and in parts against Cleveland. The Magic don't have a Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown on its roster which is what gave Charlotte fits on Monday night. Lean under but I would stay away from it.

