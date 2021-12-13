Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Mavericks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Mavericks -2.5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: With Terry Rozier back and possibly P.J. Washington, the Hornets are finally starting to get some reinforcements back which should help the young guys. I still expect James Bouknight to play a big role in LaMelo Ball's absence, especially after the game he had on Friday night when he put up 24 points. Charlotte has struggled on the road at times this season but this seems like a favorable spot to start off the road trip. Take the Hornets plus the points and while you're at it, consider the money line with it being a short number.

Over/Under: 216.5

3 Star play on the under: The Mavericks are not equipped to score a bunch of points let alone with Luka Doncic out of the lineup. Dallas averages just 103.8 points per game and I'm not sure how they'll even cross the century mark tonight with their best scorer. I'm surprised this total hasn't been bet down even further. Take a strong look at the under if you're interested in playing the total.

