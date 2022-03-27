Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Nets
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Nets -5.5
5 Star play on the Nets: Brooklyn is playing really good basketball right now and with Kyrie Irving finally able to play in home games, this team might take off down the stretch. The Hornets have really struggled against teams this season that have two dynamic scorers as the Nets have. Brooklyn covers this one easy. For what it's worth, I'm 2-0 on 5-Star plays this season.
Over/Under: 238.5
1 Star play on the over: I have this one landing at 239 in my score prediction, so I don't really have much of an opinion on the total. However, when these two teams met earlier this month, they combined for 253. Again, I'm not expecting the Hornets to limit the damage of Kyrie AND KD.
