Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Nuggets

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: This seems like a very winnable game for the Hornets, especially with Jamal Murray not in the lineup. Murray's absence has really impacted Denver's start to the season as everything has been placed on Nikola Jokic's shoulders. As long as Jokic doesn't go for 35 and 15, I like Charlotte's chances to win this game outright.

Over/Under: 230.5

1 Star play on the under: All of the stats and trends points me to the over but I just can't get myself to do it. I know the Hornets are having issues defensively but let's be real, they haven't shot the ball very well as of late and the Nuggets average just 106.4 points per game. The over has cashed in 13 of Denver's last 15 games and has also cashed in 10 of Charlotte's last 13. I would lean under but I like to follow trends, so it might be best to just sit this one out.

