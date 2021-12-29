Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pacers

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Pacers -3.5

    3 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets have won both meetings so far this season and I see them winning once again tonight. Although they've lost the two games by a combined four points, I see Charlotte taking some of that momentum that they gained at home on Monday on the road with them snatching another W. If anything, this could be yet another one possession game, so since the hook is there, I'll take the points.

    Over/Under: 227.5

    4 Star play on the over: 245 and 239. What are those numbers exactly? Well, those are the totals from the two previous meeting between these teams. I thought for sure this would open at 230, if not a little higher. Even with Miles Bridges (out), P.J. Washington (out), and Malcolm Brogdon (doubtful), both teams will make shots to get us up and over 227.5.

