Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pacers

Spread: Hornets -1.5

3 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets need to get Gordon Hayward back on the floor. It has become apparent that they are just simply not the same team without him, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Even if he is ruled out again tonight, I'd look hard at the Hornets side here. Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and Myles Turner won't be playing in this matchup so Charlotte should be able to win this game fairly comfortably regardless of Hayward's status. Not to mention, the Hornets are 3-0 straight up against Indiana this season. To lay just 1.5 on the road with a depleted Indiana roster seems like great value.

Over/Under: 227.5

1 Star play on the under: The Pacers and Hornets are two of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league which tends to 2nd chance opportunities, but when two poor rebounding teams clash, it kind of cancels itself out. The Hornets seem to be in a little funk offensively, mainly from the three-point line. With the possibility of Gordon Hayward being out again, I'd look to the under. It's a lean on the total, not an official play.

