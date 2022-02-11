Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pistons

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Read More

Spread: Hornets -6.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: Yes, the Hornets have hit a wall over the last two weeks but they've gone through it with a couple of key injuries and playing a vey challenging schedule. Tonight, they should be able to put an end to the losing streak against the lowly Detroit Pistons. Hornets win this one by double digits.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the under: Detroit can struggle to score at times and the way Charlotte is shooting the ball recently, I just can't back the over. The Hornets will get some help from newly acquired Montrezl Harrell on the inside but the heartbeat of this team is still making shots from the perimeter. Under or pass here.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17458414_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pistons

56 seconds ago
USATSI_17301050_168388579_lowres
News

Why Do the Hornets Struggle Without Gordon Hayward? James Borrego Explains

23 minutes ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: Mitch Kupchak Discusses Trade With Wizards

1 hour ago
USATSI_17248332_168388579_lowres
News

Initial Reactions to the Hornets-Wizards Trade

21 hours ago
USATSI_17530732_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Hornets, Wizards Agree to Trade

21 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-10T132051.931
News

NBA News: 76ers, Nets Agree to Blockbuster Trade

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 12.29.54 PM
News

Swarm Outrun Motor City 120-102

23 hours ago
USATSI_17485414_168388579_lowres
News

Participants for Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest Revealed

23 hours ago