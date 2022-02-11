Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pistons

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -6.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: Yes, the Hornets have hit a wall over the last two weeks but they've gone through it with a couple of key injuries and playing a vey challenging schedule. Tonight, they should be able to put an end to the losing streak against the lowly Detroit Pistons. Hornets win this one by double digits.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the under: Detroit can struggle to score at times and the way Charlotte is shooting the ball recently, I just can't back the over. The Hornets will get some help from newly acquired Montrezl Harrell on the inside but the heartbeat of this team is still making shots from the perimeter. Under or pass here.

