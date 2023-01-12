Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Raptors

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Raptors -7.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte played well offensively for the most part in the first matchup just two nights ago but consistently got burned on the other end of the floor. It's hard to beat the same team twice in three days, especially by margin. The Hornets will show up for this one and keep it close throughout. Small play on Charlotte.

Over/Under: 231.5

2 Star play on the over: The Hornets are shooting the ball much better of late, averaging 123 points per game on the road trip. If they hit that mark again, we should have no issues crossing the number. Toronto will score it at a high clip and when they miss, they'll get second and sometimes third opportunities. The total has gone OVER in 12 of the Hornets' last 18 trips to Toronto, including seven of the last eight.

My picks for the season

ATS: 12-8 (60%)

O/U: 12-8 (60%)

Overall: 24-16 (60%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.