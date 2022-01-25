Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Raptors

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Raptors -2.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: With Gordon Hayward out of the lineup the Hornets are a completely different team. They struggle to space the floor mainly because of how deadly he is in the mid-range Hayward is questionable and that alone scares me off the Hornets. This will also be the first time this season that the Hornets won't play in front of fans, so they'll have to provide their own energy on the bench. It's a small lean to Toronto but it's a total stay away game for me.

Over/Under: 222.5

1 Star play on the over: Toronto ranks 23rd in pace and with the way the Hornets have been playing, I'd lean to the under. Charlotte also missed their first 19 threes of the game on Sunday against Atlanta and finished 4/36 (11%) from beyond the arc. If those struggles carry over into tonight's game, we won't even have to sweat the under.

