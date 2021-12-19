Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Suns

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Suns -7.5

    1 Star play on the Suns covering: I do believe the Charlotte Hornets are going to hang around early in this game, and potentially even have the lead at the half. However, I see Phoenix pulling ahead and running away with it in the second half. They're too talented and too deep for this Hornets squad who is still in the middle of finding their rhythm with everyone back in the lineup. 

    Over/Under: 229.5

    1 Star play on the under: Without putting much thought into it, you would immediately look to the over. The Hornets are one of the NBA's worst defensive teams in points allowed per game and in addition to that, Charlotte has the No. 1 scoring offense while Phoenix is No. 6 in scoring offense. Everything points to the over but sometimes that's what leads us to an under. The Suns have played extremely good defense of late as they have held their opponents to under 100 points in three of the last four games. Lean under.

