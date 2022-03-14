Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Thunder

Can the Hornets cover the spread?
Untitled design - 2022-03-13T222950.299

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -7.5

USATSI_17783597_168388579_lowres

5 Star play on the Hornets covering: I released my first five-star play of the season in Charlotte's last matchup against the Pelicans and it covered. I didn't think I would ever go back-to-back on five-star plays, but here we are. Although Hornets have a propensity to play down to the level of competition, 7.5 seems like a short number, even on the road.

Over/Under: 231.5

USATSI_17135033_168388579_lowres (1)

2 Star play on the over: Oklahoma City is the worst shooting team in the NBA both from the field and from three. However, their defensive struggles are more than enough to keep me away from the under. In the last five games, the Thunder have allowed 130.6 points per game. With the best scoring offense in the league matching up against that defense, we won't need much from the Thunder to get us up and over the total. Take the over.

Game Info

USATSI_17664129_168388579_lowres

Tip - 8 p.m. EST

TV - Bally Sports 

Radio - WFNZ

Live Updates - Follow Schuyler @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Untitled design - 2022-03-12T221404.147
News

Isaiah Thomas Praises Melo: 'He's Going to be the Face of This League'

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17812278_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas to Second 10-Day Contract

By Schuyler CallihanMar 12, 2022
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Postgame vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17838151_168388579_lowres
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17876419_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Pound Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17861830_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: What James Borrego Said Ahead of Game vs Pelicans

By Schuyler CallihanMar 11, 2022