Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Thunder
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Hornets -7.5
5 Star play on the Hornets covering: I released my first five-star play of the season in Charlotte's last matchup against the Pelicans and it covered. I didn't think I would ever go back-to-back on five-star plays, but here we are. Although Hornets have a propensity to play down to the level of competition, 7.5 seems like a short number, even on the road.
Over/Under: 231.5
2 Star play on the over: Oklahoma City is the worst shooting team in the NBA both from the field and from three. However, their defensive struggles are more than enough to keep me away from the under. In the last five games, the Thunder have allowed 130.6 points per game. With the best scoring offense in the league matching up against that defense, we won't need much from the Thunder to get us up and over the total. Take the over.
