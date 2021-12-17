Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Trail Blazers

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

    2 Star play on the Hornets covering: LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith are set to rejoin the Hornets for tonight's game in Portland after completing a rehab assignment with the Greensboro Swarm. Even if they don't play or play limited minutes, I think the wrong team is favored here. Charlotte has the ability to outscore a lot of teams and Portland is one of them. With C.J. McCollum out of the lineup, Damian Lillard has to carry the load offensively. Jusuf Nurkic will present a problem inside for Charlotte but if they're hitting shots like they did Wednesday night in San Antonio, it won't matter. Not to mention Portland has lost seven straight and ten of the last eleven. Play on the Hornets plus the points. 

    Over/Under: 230.5

    3 Star play on the under: I honestly have no clue what this number is doing at 230.5. During Portland's current seven game losing streak they are averaging 100.1 points per game. Now, yes, they gave up 145 to Boston a couple weeks back but outside of that, they are giving up 110 points per game. This total seems inflated to me. 

