Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Warriors

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Warriors -6

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: Charlotte may have just lost to the Cavs but if it weren't for a poor first quarter, they likely win that game. Golden State has defeated some tough teams early on in the season but hasn't blown anyone out aside from Oklahoma City. The Warriors might win this one, but I'll gladly take the points here siding with the Hornets.

Over/Under: 225.5

2 Star play on the over: With the amount of elite scorers playing in this matchup, it's hard to see this one staying under the total. Both teams have the ability to put up near 70 points in the first half if things are clicking offensively. I'll lean with the over here.

