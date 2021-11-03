Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Warriors

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    Read More

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Warriors -6

    2 Star play on the Hornets covering: Charlotte may have just lost to the Cavs but if it weren't for a poor first quarter, they likely win that game. Golden State has defeated some tough teams early on in the season but hasn't blown anyone out aside from Oklahoma City. The Warriors might win this one, but I'll gladly take the points here siding with the Hornets.

    Over/Under: 225.5

    2 Star play on the over: With the amount of elite scorers playing in this matchup, it's hard to see this one staying under the total. Both teams have the ability to put up near 70 points in the first half if things are clicking offensively. I'll lean with the over here.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

    USATSI_15638718_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15913181_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Assign Vernon Carey, J.T. Thor to Greensboro Swarm

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17076015_168388579_lowres
    News

    Sluggish Start Bites Charlotte Again

    Nov 1, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) poses for pictures during media day at Spectrum Center. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Cavaliers

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_15963980_168389536_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17004492_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Cavaliers

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_12023621_168388579_lowres
    News

    WATCH: Hornets Reveal 2021-22 City Edition Uniform

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_15827907_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Trail Blazers

    Oct 31, 2021