Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Warriors

Spread: Warriors -4.5

4 Star play on the Warriors: The Hornets are ready to get home after a long, grueling six-game road trip. Factor that in with this being the latter half of a back-to-back and that spells doom for Charlotte. This team has struggled on the second leg of back-to-backs dating back to last season. They're finding slightly better results this year holding a 2-3 record in the scenario but one of those wins came at home. Golden State struggled from three in their first clash with the Hornets, shooting 13/44 (29%). I don't see that happening again. Golden State hits their shots and covers comfortably.

Over/Under: 237.5

2 Star play on the over: With LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward back in the lineup, the Hornets' offense has become more potent, expectedly so. The defense is still an issue for this team, especially against the three where teams are shooting at a 36.4% clip. If Charlotte can replicate what it did in the first half of last night's game, this should fly over the number.

My picks for the season

ATS: 8-6 (57%)

O/U: 10-4 (71%)

Overall: 18-10 (64%)

