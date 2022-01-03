Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Wizards -2

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Wizards have lost 11 of their last 16 games and have lost both meetings this season against the Charlotte Hornets. You'd like to think that the Hornets are going to come out with something to prove after getting pounded by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night on their own floor. Terry Rozier has averaged 25.5 points per game against Washington this season and if he gets some help from LaMelo Ball, I could see the Hornets winning by a few possessions. Take the points.

Over/Under: 231.5

1 Star play on the under: In two games against the Hornets, the Wizards have shot 17/79 (21.5%) from beyond the three-point line. This is a bit concerning for those that back that over, especially since the Hornets are statistically one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Both teams have struggled to find much rhythm on the offensive end of the floor in the two previous matchups and I don't see that changing Monday night. Take the under.

