Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers
Spread: 76ers -6.5
1 Star play on the 76ers covering: The Hornets have put together back-to-back impressive performances despite being shorthanded. However, I think fatigue is going to start to catch up to this team playing its third game in four days with a limited rotation. Joel Embiid got off to a slow start against Charlotte on Monday night but once he got going, they had virtually no answer from him. I have the Sixers controlling this one from start to finish.
Over/Under: 215.5
1 Star play on the over: Monday night's game may have gone to overtime but the over still would have cashed had it ended in regulation and that was a 217.5. I don't know why this total isn't at least 220, 221. I'd lean to the over here once again.
