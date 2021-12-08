Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: 76ers -6.5

    1 Star play on the 76ers covering: The Hornets have put together back-to-back impressive performances despite being shorthanded. However, I think fatigue is going to start to catch up to this team playing its third game in four days with a limited rotation. Joel Embiid got off to a slow start against Charlotte on Monday night but once he got going, they had virtually no answer from him. I have the Sixers controlling this one from start to finish. 

    Over/Under: 215.5

    1 Star play on the over: Monday night's game may have gone to overtime but the over still would have cashed had it ended in regulation and that was a 217.5. I don't know why this total isn't at least 220, 221. I'd lean to the over here once again. 

