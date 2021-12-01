Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Bucks -8.5

    1 Star play on the Bucks covering: I do have the Bucks winning the game but I had this number at eight which has me leaning to the Milwaukee side. I don't have much of an opinion on this line given that very reason. However, Charlotte hasn't played particularly well on the road lately and with Mason Plumlee (calf) out once again, the Hornets are going to struggle to defend the paint.

    Over/Under: 230.5

    3 Star play on the under: The Hornets have not guarded the ball as well as they did earlier in the year and their rotations have been far from where head coach James Borrego would like for them to be. Charlotte's defensive issues couple with a Bucks team that has hovered around the 120-point mark over the last five games, should give us an over.

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

