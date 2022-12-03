Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bucks -5.5

1 Star play on the Bucks: I nearly went with the Hornets because I think the situation favors them. They had three days off before playing yesterday - a game they were in control of for much of the night - and Milwaukee just lost to the Lakers last night and had to travel to the Queen City. The Hornets are playing much better of late, but 5.5 is a short number to lay, in my opinion. I thought this would be closer to seven. Lean to the Bucks.

Over/Under: 224.5

3 Star play on the under: Contrasting trends for the total. Five of Milwaukee's last six games have gone over, while 11 of the Charlotte's last 14 home games have stayed under. The Hornets put up 74 points in the first half of Friday's game, but a 10-point fourth quarter brought them back down to earth. Given that both teams are on the back end of a back-to-back, I like this one to stay under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 5-4 (55%)

O/U: 7-2 (77%)

Overall: 12-7 (63%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.