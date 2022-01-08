Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Hornets -1.5

3 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets battled like crazy on the road against a fully healthy Bucks team in early December. Now, they get a shorthanded version of the Bucks at home for a pair of games over the next three days. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of singlehandedly carrying Milwaukee to victory, I've got the Hornets in this one. They see this as a real opportunity to make a statement and a packed Spectrum Center will give them a little extra boost as well.

Over/Under: 234.5

1 Star play on the over: I don't like this total mainly because I don't know how efficient the Bucks offense will be down so many guys. That said, the Hornets are a struggle to watch on the defensive end of the floor and Milwaukee should still be able to get some points near the cup. I would lean toward the over but not enough to make it a play.

