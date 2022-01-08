Skip to main content
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

3 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets battled like crazy on the road against a fully healthy Bucks team in early December. Now, they get a shorthanded version of the Bucks at home for a pair of games over the next three days. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of singlehandedly carrying Milwaukee to victory, I've got the Hornets in this one. They see this as a real opportunity to make a statement and a packed Spectrum Center will give them a little extra boost as well. 

Over/Under: 234.5

1 Star play on the over: I don't like this total mainly because I don't know how efficient the Bucks offense will be down so many guys. That said, the Hornets are a struggle to watch on the defensive end of the floor and Milwaukee should still be able to get some points near the cup. I would lean toward the over but not enough to make it a play.

