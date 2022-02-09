Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bulls -2.5

1 Star play on the Bulls covering: If the Hornets weren't so shorthanded, I'd play them in this spot. The Bulls have struggled to win on the road lately, but I just can't get myself to put my faith in the Hornets being down Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels, and most likely James Bouknight. This puts a lot on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges to have big nights and in addition to that, this is a game where they need Kelly Oubre to go for 20-25 off the bench. The way he has shot it since coming back from that ankle injury doesn't give me a great deal of confidence. 

Over/Under: 233.5

1 Star play on the over: The Hornets have been ice cold from three lately shooting 27% over the last five games. Tonight, they get it turned around and starting hitting some shots from the perimeter. Not only is Chicago an average defensive team but it's a much weaker defense than the Hornets have seen over the past two weeks. The Bulls are a pretty good scoring team themselves. No way I'm taking the under in this one. It's over or pass for me. 

