Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Spread: Bulls -2.5

1 Star play on the Bulls covering: If the Hornets weren't so shorthanded, I'd play them in this spot. The Bulls have struggled to win on the road lately, but I just can't get myself to put my faith in the Hornets being down Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels, and most likely James Bouknight. This puts a lot on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges to have big nights and in addition to that, this is a game where they need Kelly Oubre to go for 20-25 off the bench. The way he has shot it since coming back from that ankle injury doesn't give me a great deal of confidence.

Over/Under: 233.5

1 Star play on the over: The Hornets have been ice cold from three lately shooting 27% over the last five games. Tonight, they get it turned around and starting hitting some shots from the perimeter. Not only is Chicago an average defensive team but it's a much weaker defense than the Hornets have seen over the past two weeks. The Bulls are a pretty good scoring team themselves. No way I'm taking the under in this one. It's over or pass for me.

