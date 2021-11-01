Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: Charlotte proved me dead wrong on Sunday night, as you know. I'm not willing to step in front of this team again one night later. Even with Kevin Love out for the Cavs, the frontcourt still poses a major challenge. The Hornets won on the glass 46-36 in the last matchup a few games ago, but I expect a more hungry Cleveland team, especially on the offensive end which is where Charlotte has been susceptible to giving up 2nd chances. It'll be a closer game than most expect but the Hornets will knock down some free throws at the end to cover the spread.

Over/Under: 220.5

3 Star play on the under: The Cavaliers will be playing their fifth straight road game tonight and are coming from Phoenix - that's a lot of travel. In the previous four games, the totals have been 186, 171, 214, and 193. I get the Hornets are a good offensive team but I don't see this total going over. For an over, you need both teams to do their part. Charlotte will but I'm not certain I can say the same for Cleveland. Take the under.

