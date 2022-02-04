Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Hornets -4.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Cavs have been a streaky team this season. They just went through a stretch where they went 9-2, which included a 5-game west coast swing where they only lost to Golden State. Over those 11 games, they beat Utah, Brooklyn, and Milwaukee...some pretty solid wins. However, they've now lost two of the last three falling to the lowly Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. Charlotte is catching this team at the right time, lay the points.

Over/Under: 218.5

1 Star play on the over: Everything is pointing to the under here, but I'm going against the data. The Cavaliers have the best defense in the NBA allowing just 102.5 points per game and play at a very slow pace. Makes sense for an under right? Not tonight. Charlotte will speed them up and force them to play more up tempo and the Cavs are a pretty good shooting team (46.7%), so more possessions for two efficient offensive teams should put us over the total.

