Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Celtics -8.5

2 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte led for much of the first half and even led by as many as 16 in the first game with the C's two nights ago. If they can avoid the dry third quarter this time around, they should be able to keep this one within single digits.

Over/Under: 231.5

4 Star play on the over: Boston has without a doubt the best offense in the NBA. I get they won't have Jaylen Brown once again, but it doesn't matter, as evidenced on Saturday night. They're going to get up and over 120 and I expect Charlotte's offense to hang around a little longer in this one. This is my strongest play on a total since the turn of the calendar.

My picks for the season

ATS: 12-9 (57%)

O/U: 13-8 (62%)

Overall: 25-17 (59%)

