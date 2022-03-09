Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Celtics -7.5

2 Star play on the Celtics covering: Last night, the Hornets had no answer for Kyrie Irving who went for 50 points. A lot of their attention centered around Kevin Durant, but they lost Irving on the arc way too much. The Celtics could provide a similar issue tonight with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The sluggish start to yesterday's game is enough to keep me off of the Hornets tonight.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the under: The Celtics have the No. 1 rated defense in the NBA and are only allowing 104.1 points per game. I see a lot of the same sloppiness on the offensive end from the Hornets happening again tonight and they'll struggle to get over 100. Take the under or don't play the total.

