Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Celtics -7.5

2 Star play on the Celtics covering: Last night, the Hornets had no answer for Kyrie Irving who went for 50 points. A lot of their attention centered around Kevin Durant, but they lost Irving on the arc way too much. The Celtics could provide a similar issue tonight with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The sluggish start to yesterday's game is enough to keep me off of the Hornets tonight. 

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the under: The Celtics have the No. 1 rated defense in the NBA and are only allowing 104.1 points per game. I see a lot of the same sloppiness on the offensive end from the Hornets happening again tonight and they'll struggle to get over 100. Take the under or don't play the total.

