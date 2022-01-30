Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -5.5

3 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets are likely to get back Kelly Oubre Jr. today which will give them an added punch off the bench. I just don't see the Clippers having the offense to stay in this one. It might be close through three quarters but the Hornets will take care of business and cover in the fourth.

Over/Under: 224.5

1 Star play on the over: This is a tough total to play. I have it set at 225 so I would lean toward the over here. The Clippers have averaged 112 points per game during this long road stretch that they're on and given Charlotte's defensive struggles, I'll almost always go over at 224 when the opposing team has a decent offense.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.