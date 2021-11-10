Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

    1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I get that the Hornets are on a five-game slide but I like them catching 4.5 here in this spot. It's the final game of a long road trip and they know they're about to return home. I expect more energy and better efficiency on both ends of the floor from the Hornets. Charlotte may not win the game, but they'll keep it close. 

    Over/Under: 228.5

    1 Star play on the over: The over has cashed in nine of Charlotte's 12 games this year, including five of the last six. Memphis and Charlotte combine to allow 131 points per game, which has me looking at the over once again. It's not a strong play but I could see this being an up and down game where a bunch of points are scored. Lean to the over.

    News

