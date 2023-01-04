Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Hornets -7.5

5 Star play on the Grizzlies: Memphis won the first matchup against the Hornets by 31. It won't be by that much this time around but I don't see the Hornets standing much of a chance to keep it within arms reach. Charlotte is banged up (again) and has played poorly on the defensive end over the last month or so. Memphis dominates the second half and covers the spread with ease.

Over/Under: 235.5

1 Star play on the over: The Grizzlies have one of the best defenses in the NBA, allowing just over 111 points per game. I feel pretty good about their ability to hold Charlotte close to 100, so as long as they don't explode for 140 the under should hit.

My picks for the season

ATS: 11-7 (61%)

O/U: 11-7 (61%)

Overall: 22-14 (61%)

