Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Grizzlies -7.5

3 Star play on the Grizzlies covering: 7.5 is a lot of points on the road but if anyone can do it, it's the Memphis Grizzlies. They've played extremely well all year long led by Ja Morant who is having a sensational year going for over 26 per game. Memphis' size and length may give Charlotte some trouble but where the true difference lies between these two is the bench. The Hornets are deeper than they were a year ago and heck, deeper than they were just two days ago before acquiring Montrezl Harrell. That said, the Grizzlies are just deeper and have so many guys capable of scoring the rock.

Over/Under: 235.5

1 Star play on the under: The Hornets scored 79 points in the first half last night against Detroit and made 18 three-pointers. This might be a sign that they are starting to come out of their shooting slump. Until they do it in back-to-back games and in a game not against the Pistons, I'm not sold that the shooting woes are over. I'll lean under here but the side is the more confident play tonight.

