Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hawks -7.5

1 Star play on the Hawks covering: This is the third game in five days for the Hornets. In addition to that, they had to make the short trip to Atlanta after nearly giving away a 25-point 2nd half lead to the Pacers, so I don't like this spot for Charlotte. The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak and Trae Young is starting to heat up. He dropped 42 in the team's recent win over the NBA defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte will be competitive but Atlanta will gain separation late in the fourth quarter.

Over/Under: 226.5

2 Star play on the over: The way both these teams score the ball, I don't want any part of the under. However, I'm not extremely confident that this thing just flies over the total. I would lean to the over but the safe play i

