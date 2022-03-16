Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

1 Star play on the Hawks covering: Both teams are playing good basketball over the past week, so it makes sense that this line is nearly a pick'em. I'm going to lean to the Hawks here because for some reason, the Hornets haven't been able to win big games lately, even in their own arena. Not to mention, Trae Young is going to be a handful again for Charlotte's backcourt. I could see this going either way, so I'd probably stay away from it.