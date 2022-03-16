Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Hornets -1.5
1 Star play on the Hawks covering: Both teams are playing good basketball over the past week, so it makes sense that this line is nearly a pick'em. I'm going to lean to the Hawks here because for some reason, the Hornets haven't been able to win big games lately, even in their own arena. Not to mention, Trae Young is going to be a handful again for Charlotte's backcourt. I could see this going either way, so I'd probably stay away from it.
Over/Under: 240.5
3 Star play on the under: These two have met three times already this season with the total averaging to land at 227. Surprisingly, the Hornets have been one of the top-rated defenses since Christmas, and since the All-Star break as well. It's hard to want to take the under when two top seven scoring offenses clash, but that's where I'm going in this one.
Game Info
Tip - 7 p.m. EST
TV - Bally Sports
Radio - WFNZ
Live Updates - Follow Schuyler @Callihan_ on Twitter
