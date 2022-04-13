Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hawks -4.5

1 Star play on the Hawks covering: Both teams are riding into this game playing some of their best basketball of the season which should make for a very interesting game. I wouldn't be shocked to see the Hornets win this game, but I don't see them having similar success defensively on Trae Young as they did in the previous matchup. Young will take this game over late in the fourth and the Hornets fouling in the final minute has me leaning toward the Hawks in this one.

Over/Under: 236.5

3 Star play on the over: Atlanta and Charlotte are each capable of posting 125+ on any given night with the number of scorers each has on its roster. Down the stretch, the Hornets were not playing well on the defensive end of the floor and if Young, Huerter, Bogdanovic and company get going, this one might fly over.

