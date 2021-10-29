Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

    Can the Hornets cover the spread tonight?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Hornets +6.5

    1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Miami might come out of this game with a win but Charlotte has the offensive firepower to hang around in this one. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball have been unstoppable to start the season and Jalen McDaniels has been a pleasant surprise off the bench. I believe in Charlotte's depth more than I do Miami, so I'll take the points here.

    Over/Under: 222.5

    1 Star play on the over: As of now, the Hornets seem to be an over team, especially when you average over 120 points per game. Miami has the No. 1 defense in the NBA allowing just 95 points a game but the pace of this game should play into Charlotte's hands, which will make this game go over. I'm not 100% confident in this total, so I would lean to the over. 

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

