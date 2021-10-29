Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets +6.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: Miami might come out of this game with a win but Charlotte has the offensive firepower to hang around in this one. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball have been unstoppable to start the season and Jalen McDaniels has been a pleasant surprise off the bench. I believe in Charlotte's depth more than I do Miami, so I'll take the points here.

Over/Under: 222.5

1 Star play on the over: As of now, the Hornets seem to be an over team, especially when you average over 120 points per game. Miami has the No. 1 defense in the NBA allowing just 95 points a game but the pace of this game should play into Charlotte's hands, which will make this game go over. I'm not 100% confident in this total, so I would lean to the over.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.