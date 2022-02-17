Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Heat -4.5

1 Star play on the Heat covering: I went back and forth on this one but I just can't side with the Hornets right now. They are a team that desperately needs to get to the All-Star break to rest up, heal up, and figure some things out. The Hornets could lead for the majority of the game and still lose this one by ten. In the end, defense wins out and the Heat have one of the best in the league.

Over/Under: 226.5

3 Star play on the under: I don't think the Hornets will be limited to just eight points in the third quarter again, but the Heat will likely hold this team to under 100. The Hornets still haven't found their touch on the three-ball, so I'll ride the under.

