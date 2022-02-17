Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Read More

Spread: Heat -4.5

1 Star play on the Heat covering: I went back and forth on this one but I just can't side with the Hornets right now. They are a team that desperately needs to get to the All-Star break to rest up, heal up, and figure some things out. The Hornets could lead for the majority of the game and still lose this one by ten. In the end, defense wins out and the Heat have one of the best in the league.

Over/Under: 226.5

3 Star play on the under: I don't think the Hornets will be limited to just eight points in the third quarter again, but the Heat will likely hold this team to under 100. The Hornets still haven't found their touch on the three-ball, so I'll ride the under.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17625319_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

3 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-16T140604.647
News

Borrego Gives Injury Updates on Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels + Gordon Hayward

21 hours ago
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame vs Timberwolves

Feb 15, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Mason Plumlee Postgame vs Timberwolves

Feb 15, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Timberwolves

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17692489_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Drop to T-Wolves in Overtime

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17691749_168388579_lowres
News

Anthony Edwards Leaves Game vs Hornets with Ankle Injury

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17619523_168388579_lowres (1)
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Timberwolves

Feb 15, 2022