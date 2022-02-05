Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Heat -3.5

1 Star play on the Heat covering: The Heat have dropped two of their last three and have been an average team on the road all season long. After last night's performance from Jarrett Allen of the Cavs, it's hard to imagine Mason Plumlee having any success battling against Bam Adebayo in the paint. The Hornets have struggled with elite bigs all season long and that will likely continue Saturday night.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the under: Charlotte made just four field goals in the second quarter against Cleveland on Friday and started the quarter 1/14 from the floor. They also went 0/6 from deep in the third and didn't get any shots to fall until the fourth quarter came around. Miami's defense is just as good, if not better the Cleveland's so the offense probably won't light it up tonight either. This game stays in the low 100s.

