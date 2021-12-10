Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Kings

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kings -1.5

1 Star play on the Kings covering: After losing eight of nine, the Kings have turned things around winning five of their last seven which includes wins over the Trail Blazers, Lakers, and Clippers (twice). They doubled the Hornets on the glass in the last matchup 56-28 and without Mason Plumlee, Charlotte could find themselves getting abused on the glass once again. I like the Kings in this spot, so lay the number with the short road favorite.

Over/Under: 231

1 Star play on the under: Look, I know the Kings have a horrific defense and the Hornets have not played well defensively this season but I've got to look at the under here. Charlotte is still without five players in the lineup and at some point, it's going to really take a toll on them offensively. In the previous meeting between these two, the Kings connected on 22 three-pointers. I don't see them having that type of night again. Lean under.

