Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Knicks

Can the Hornets cover the spread?
USATSI_17560318_168388579_lowres

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

USATSI_17521263_168388579_lowres

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -7.5

USATSI_17521257_168388579_lowres

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Knicks have had trouble finishing games lately. Just last night they had a 10-point lead on Atlanta late in the fourth but allowed a big run to close the game and ended up losing by six. The Knicks will keep it close but when it comes to the fourth quarter, I have zero trust in them. Meanwhile, the Hornets have done a really good job closing out games in the past couple of weeks.

Over/Under: 225.5

USATSI_17877350_168388579_lowres

3 Star play on the under: The Knicks haven't shot it well in their two meetings with the Hornets this season, failing to eclipse the 100-point mark in each game. The Hornets are a much-improved defense since changing up their rotations and have also been more competitive on the boards. If this goes over, it's not because the Knicks did their part.

