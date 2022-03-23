Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Knicks
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Hornets -7.5
1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Knicks have had trouble finishing games lately. Just last night they had a 10-point lead on Atlanta late in the fourth but allowed a big run to close the game and ended up losing by six. The Knicks will keep it close but when it comes to the fourth quarter, I have zero trust in them. Meanwhile, the Hornets have done a really good job closing out games in the past couple of weeks.
Over/Under: 225.5
3 Star play on the under: The Knicks haven't shot it well in their two meetings with the Hornets this season, failing to eclipse the 100-point mark in each game. The Hornets are a much-improved defense since changing up their rotations and have also been more competitive on the boards. If this goes over, it's not because the Knicks did their part.
