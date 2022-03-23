Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Knicks

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Knicks have had trouble finishing games lately. Just last night they had a 10-point lead on Atlanta late in the fourth but allowed a big run to close the game and ended up losing by six. The Knicks will keep it close but when it comes to the fourth quarter, I have zero trust in them. Meanwhile, the Hornets have done a really good job closing out games in the past couple of weeks.