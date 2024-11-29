Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Knicks
We've got matinee basketball today in the Queen City as the Charlotte Hornets are set to tussle with the New York Knicks in NBA Cup action.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy ofFanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Knicks -13
3-star play on the Knicks (-13): My first thought was, woah, only 13? But then I quickly remembered that the fine folks in Las Vegas have a pretty good idea of what they're doing. As banged up as the Hornets are, there is still a chance they can hang around longer than expected and possibly cover. I still doubt their ability to score with LaMelo Ball in street clothes for this one alongside Tre Mann, so that's why I'm laying the big number here.
Over/Under: 223
1-star play on the under: Again, scoring will be quite the challenge for the Hornets, and even if Ball was in the lineup, the Knicks still pose so many issues for teams defensively. Plus, with it being an extremely early tip, you have to wonder if both teams will have their legs for this one, especially coming off a nice Thanksgiving meal. Only half kidding there. Let's lean to the under despite it being a rather low total.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 4-0 (100%)
O/U: 2-2 (50%)
Overall: 6-2 (75%)
