Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Knicks

Can the shorthanded Hornets play a competitive game Friday against the visiting Knicks?

Schuyler Callihan

We've got matinee basketball today in the Queen City as the Charlotte Hornets are set to tussle with the New York Knicks in NBA Cup action.

Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy ofFanDuel Sportsbook.

Star ratings (Strength of prediction):

1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Knicks -13

3-star play on the Knicks (-13): My first thought was, woah, only 13? But then I quickly remembered that the fine folks in Las Vegas have a pretty good idea of what they're doing. As banged up as the Hornets are, there is still a chance they can hang around longer than expected and possibly cover. I still doubt their ability to score with LaMelo Ball in street clothes for this one alongside Tre Mann, so that's why I'm laying the big number here.

Over/Under: 223

1-star play on the under: Again, scoring will be quite the challenge for the Hornets, and even if Ball was in the lineup, the Knicks still pose so many issues for teams defensively. Plus, with it being an extremely early tip, you have to wonder if both teams will have their legs for this one, especially coming off a nice Thanksgiving meal. Only half kidding there. Let's lean to the under despite it being a rather low total.

Prediction record this season:

ATS: 4-0 (100%)
O/U: 2-2 (50%)
Overall: 6-2 (75%)

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

