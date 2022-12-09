Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Knicks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Knicks -4

Four star play on the Knicks: The Knicks are just the healthier and better team right now. They have a really talented trio of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, who are all playing really well this season. The Hornets have been playing really hard and punching above their weight class for most of the season, but laying only four points still sounds like a good idea. Julius Randle is coming off of a 34 point, 17 rebound game, and I expect him to give the Hornets' defense fits on Friday night.

Over/Under: 225

Three star play on the under: The Knicks have held their last two opponents (Hawks and Cavs) under 90 points. That is unheard of in today's NBA, with average scoring well up in the triple digits. For a team without LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, I would expect this trend of strong defensive play from New York to continue. The Hornets have not been consistently able to put up points efficiently and not having two of their three best offensive players against a team this locked in on defense could lead to a low point total. Play the under.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Jon Yeager at @jonyeagerr.