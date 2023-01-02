Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

1 Star play on the Lakers: My thoughts on this game reflect the point spread. I can see this going either way. That said, I can get behind the idea of L.A. splitting the season two-game set with Charlotte. The Lakers are 9-0 against the spread in their last nine games when playing in the Queen City and are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against the bugs.

Over/Under: 242.5

3 Star play on the over: A matchup of two of the worst defensive teams in the NBA is a recipe for an over. I know the oddsmakers factor is all the numbers and more often than not, they're pretty spot on but this is a notch too low, in my opinion. The Lakers have either scored or allowed 130 points in five of their last seven games and when these two met just over a week ago, they combined for 264. I'll take the over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 10-7 (58%)

O/U: 11-6 (65%)

Overall: 21-13 (62%)

