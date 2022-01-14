Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Read More

Spread: Hornets -10.5

1 Star play on the Magic covering: Charlotte is playing some really good basketball right now, but I worry about this being a flat spot for the Hornets. After two wins against the Bucks and snapping a 16-game losing streak to the 76ers, you'd have to think they aren't going to be as motivated to get up for a 7-35 Magic team. I don't think the game will ever be in doubt but 10.5 is just a touch too much for me in this spot. Take the points. 

Over/Under: 224.5

2 Star play on the under: Orlando has really struggled to score the ball efficiently this year and oftentimes don't even hit the century mark. On the flip side, Charlotte seems to have figured some things out defensively which has me leaning to the under. Not a strong play but more confident than the side.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17053144_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

1 minute ago
Untitled design (60)
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Game Preview

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17494007_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Snap Five Year Winless Drought vs 76ers

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17390233_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs 76ers

Jan 12, 2022
Untitled design (58)
News

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17322868_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17485302_168388579_lowres
News

Defense? The Hornets Are Starting to Play Some

Jan 11, 2022
IMG_8848
News

WATCH: James Borrego Discusses 2nd Straight Win Over Bucks

Jan 10, 2022