Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -10.5

1 Star play on the Magic covering: Charlotte is playing some really good basketball right now, but I worry about this being a flat spot for the Hornets. After two wins against the Bucks and snapping a 16-game losing streak to the 76ers, you'd have to think they aren't going to be as motivated to get up for a 7-35 Magic team. I don't think the game will ever be in doubt but 10.5 is just a touch too much for me in this spot. Take the points.

Over/Under: 224.5

2 Star play on the under: Orlando has really struggled to score the ball efficiently this year and oftentimes don't even hit the century mark. On the flip side, Charlotte seems to have figured some things out defensively which has me leaning to the under. Not a strong play but more confident than the side.

